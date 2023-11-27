Video of Biden altered so speech appears unnaturally slow | Fact check
The claim: Video shows Biden speaking slowly at press conference
A Nov. 18 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows President Joe Biden talking about fentanyl at a news conference. He appears to be speaking very slowly.
"Get this doofus away from all microphones," reads text superimposed over the video.
The post garnered more than 14,000 likes in nine days.
Our rating: Altered
The video is altered. It has been slowed down to make it appear as if Biden was speaking at a slower pace.
Biden speech slowed in video
The video shows Biden speaking at a Nov. 15 news conference after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. C-SPAN and CNN footage of the conference show Biden speaking at a more natural pace.
The viral video shows a clip from the speech that has been slowed down.
In the clip, Biden references discussions with the Chinese president to reduce the illegal import of fentanyl and fentanyl precursors from China to the U.S.
USA TODAY reached out to the Instagram user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
