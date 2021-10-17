Video: Biden walking through ritzy DC restaurant maskless, violating citywide mandate

Video footage shows a maskless President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walking through a Washington, D.C., restaurant, breaking the city's mask mandate for indoor venues.

The Bidens are seen walking through ritzy D.C. Italian seafood restaurant Fiola Mare Saturday evening, followed by Secret Service wearing black suits and black facemasks.

WATCH: Joe Biden walks through an expensive Washington, D.C. restaurant without a mask, violating D.C.'s mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/lZDDFbhjZT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2021



The Bidens had just come from mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, the Daily Mail reports. The presidential date night came on "Sweetest Day," a holiday celebrated in the Midwest and Florida to recognize expressions of romance and acts of kindness.

Washington, D.C.'s indoor mask mandate was reinstated in July due to rising delta variant cases for vaccinated and unvaccinated people over the age of 2.

Fiola Mare's own website clearly states masks must be worn in accordance with the city mandate.

"Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding," the restaurant's website reads.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has been caught several times violating her own mask mandate, most recently in September, when she spoke during an indoor panel at a convention center maskless, surrounded by maskless guest speakers.

2021 National Maternal & Infant Health Summit - DAY 1 https://t.co/oHhyhLZqds — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 15, 2021

The Washington Examiner reached out to Fiola Mare for comment but did not receive a reply by time of publishing.

