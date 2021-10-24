VIDEO: Bloods-turned-Crips member sitting in Bronx barbershop chair shot by two gunmen sharing one weapon

A gang member who recently switched allegiance from the Bloods to the Crips was shot as he sat in a Bronx barbershop chair by a pair of gunmen sharing one firearm — with both caught on video opening fire, police said Sunday.

The 22-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was getting a haircut in a barbershop on E. Gun Hill Rd. near Tyron Ave. in Norwood when a gunman wearing a black ski mask burst through the door about 6:45 p.m. Friday and shot him in the stomach, the video shows.

The victim fell out of the dropped to the floor as the shooter retreated out the door. But an accomplice, wanting to make sure the job was done, grabbed the gun from the shooter and blasted the victim in the leg while he was down and scrambling to get back on his feet.

A barber was cutting a customer’s hair in the chair right next to the victim when the shots rang out, sending them both scrambling for cover, the video shows.

The shooters ran off north on Kings College Place and have not been caught.

EMS took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related though it’s not clear if the victim’s change in allegiance turned him into a target, cop sources said.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the shooters and tracking them down. The second shooter’s face was covered with a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.