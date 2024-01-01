VIDEO: Boat nearly capsizes in Mission Bay as massive waves roar

SAN DIEGO — A whale watching boat appeared to nearly capsize near Mission Bay on Thursday as it dodged abnormally large waves rocking the vessel.

A video of the boat, which was captured by an onlooker on the other side of the Mission Bay Jetty sign, was obtained by FOX 5 and can be viewed in the player below. It appeared to be coming into the channel as the choppy waters tipped the vessel from side to side.

Similar videos of the boat nearly turning over while it dodged waves pulling into the channel were posted to Instagram on Friday. No injuries were reported to anyone on board.

This incident came at an interesting time for boaters: rare orca sightings in Southern California have had people flocking to whale watching tours for a chance to spot one of the creatures while large waves — anywhere from eight to 12 feet — have pounded the region’s coast.

San Diego was put under a high surf warning and coastal flood advisory earlier this week. The warning lasts until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. A small craft advisory is also in effect for the coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border, out to 60 nautical miles.

VIDEO: Daring surfers catch massive waves amid high surf warning

Due to the high surf conditions, San Diego Fire-Rescue announced on Friday that the treacherous Mission Bay Channel would be closed off to boaters through Monday.

Lifeguards encourage people to stay away from the water until the advisories expire. Those who do head to the beach are encouraged to stay vigilant and keep a safe distance from the store.

FOX 5’s Anna Ashcraft contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.