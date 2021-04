The Takeout

Everyone loves free stuff, right? It’s why people stand in line for hours just to score a sandwich or a cookie or something. As a sign of the times, there are brands and chains out there that are encouraging you to get vaccinated, and as a carrot on a stick (or hot dog, in this case), there are freebies to be had once you get that sweet, sweet, jab. Today has a list of places you can snag some free stuff. Hop on and let’s get some beer.