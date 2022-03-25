VIDEO: Boy, 14, dies after falling from FreeFall ride at ICON Park in Orlando

Associated Press

Authorities in the troubled Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen said Thursday they found the bodies of four men dumped near a housing development. The prosecutors office in the state of Quintana Roo said the mens’ bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, so it was unclear how they died. Playa del Carmen has been hit by several instances of violence, most recently in January, when two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.