VIDEO: Brawl breaks out in Dayton Municipal Court; suspect back in court Friday

A fight broke out in a Dayton Municipal Court courtroom Thursday involving a man appearing in court for a suspended license charge.

Anthony Matthews, 43, of Trotwood, had been set to go on trial for his case. He told the court he was representing himself in the case, when he kept interrupting the judge.

The judge told Matthews if he continued he would be held in contempt of court. That’s when court security officers moved to take Matthews into custody.

Video obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request showed what happened next.

Matthews started arguing with security officers, eventually throwing multiple punches. He was taken to the ground and eventually handcuffed.

Matthews will be back in court on Friday to face the judge for contempt of court, records show.