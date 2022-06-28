VIDEO: Bronx gunman shoots man riding scooter in leg

A Bronx gunman was caught on video shooting a man riding a scooter in the leg, police said Tuesday.

A 3 a.m. alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech system of sensitive speakers designed to detect gunfire, brought cops to Jerome Ave. near E. 171st St. Mount Eden on June 18.

Police found property damage but no victim. But seven hours later the 24-year-old victim showed up at Lincoln Hospital to get treated for a gunshot wound to his right shin.

He refused to answer questions from NYPD detectives but they were eventually able to link him to the shooting scene. Cops recovered surveillance video showing the shooter talking with others before retreating up the block and firing what appears to be seven shots.

The victim has prior arrests for robbery and grand larceny but it’s not clear why he was targeted by the gunman.

Cops released the video Tuesday and are asking the public’s help identifying the gunman and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.