VIDEO: Bronx laundromat worker slashed across face in clash with crook

A Bronx laundromat worker was slashed across the face trying to prevent a robber from stealing from the cash register, startling video released by the NYPD Wednesday shows.

The powerfully-built crook stepped inside Prestige Laundromat on Boston Road near Burke Ave. in Laconia and headed behind the counter where he was confronted by the 37-year-old employee about 3 a.m. Friday, cops said.

They got into a tussle and the robber cut the worker across her face, head and body with a blade, police said. He pushed a laundry cart over onto the collapsed victim, the video shows.

The robber also slashed a 45-year-old customer’s hand before running off empty-handed.

Medics took both victims to Jacobi Medical Center. The worker, her face badly bloodied, is expected to recover. The customer was not badly hurt.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the attacker and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.