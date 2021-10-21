VIDEO: Bronx man, 85, stares down gunman before being kicked to the ground and robbed of $50

An 85-year-old Bronx man defiantly stared down a gun-toting crook before being kicked to the ground and roughed up in a caught-on-camera mugging, police said Thursday.

The victim was walking up to his apartment building on Cannon Place in Kingsbridge about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when the ponytailed crook pulled up in a gray four-door sedan.

The mugger jumped out of the car’s passenger side and ran up on the victim, pointing a gun at him and demanding his money. But the elderly man refused to give up his belongings, batting the crook’s hand away.

The determined gunman shoved the victim and as the two squared off the robber kicked the elderly man in the leg, causing the victim to fall to the sidewalk, the video shows.

Writhing on the ground, the senior tried to kick the assailant away but the crook rifled through the victim’s pockets, taking his wallet that contained $50 and credit cards.

The mugger jumped back into the awaiting car and rode off as the victim struggled to his feet.

The elderly man suffered an injury to his knee and was treated by EMS at the scene, officials said.

Cops released the video Thursday in the hopes that someone recognizes the gunman, who is believed to be in his 20s with a medium skin tone and athletic build. He was wearing a baseball hat and Nike windbreaker.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.