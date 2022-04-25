VIDEO: Bronx man who survived previous shooting killed in drive-by a block from home

Shocking video shows the moment a 27-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in a drive-by — eight years after he survived a previous shooting, police said Monday.

Joshua Garcia was shot in the chest outside a bodega on Clay Ave. near E. 174th St. in Claremont about 7:40 p.m. Saturday. He was just a block from home when struck.

His killer, riding in the back seat of a black sedan, opened fire as the driver made a turn, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

Medics rushed Garcia to St. Barnabas Hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the left leg, cops said. They were part of a group standing nearby. Both were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Garcia appears to have been the target though it is not yet clear why, police said. He had been shot once before in 2014, but further details were not immediately available. He has no arrest record, police said.

The shooter in Saturday’s incident has not been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.