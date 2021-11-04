VIDEO: Bronx muggers sucker-punch 63-year-old victim, kick him while he’s down and steal wallet

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A pair of crooks sucker-punched a 63-year-old man to the ground and beat and stomped on him during a caught-on-video Bronx mugging, police said Thursday.

The victim was walking on Bronx River Ave. in Soundview when the muggers stormed up and punched him from behind, knocking him to the ground near Westchester Ave. about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 10, video of the blitzkrieg attack shows.

The suspects punched and kicked the victim while he was down before running off with his wallet, cops said. A third man stood by acting as a lookout.

Police released surveillance video of the attack in the hopes someone recognizes the crooks. The trio were caught walking down Bronx River Ave. before they spotted their victim and switched direction.

Two of the men wore black hoodies with light-colored pants. The third wore a green hoodie and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

