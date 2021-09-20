VIDEO: Bronx robber trips man, then beats him up for wallet

A callous creep tripped an elderly man as he walked along a Bronx street, then beat and dragged him before stealing this wallet, police said Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the robber come up behind the 68-year-old victim on Westchester Ave. at Evergreen Ave. in Soundview about 1:20 a.m. Thursday, cops said.

The crook grabbed the man’s leg and sent him sprawling to the sidewalk, then punched him several times, dragged him across the ground and pulled his wallet from his pants, cops said.

The wallet had $70 in cash and the victim’s ID.

Medics treated the victim at the scene for bruises to his face.

Cops are asking anyone with information about the robber to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.