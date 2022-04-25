VIDEO: Brooklyn gunman sitting on motorcycle fatally shoots rival, wounds bystander before roaring off

Startling surveillance video released by the NYPD Monday shows the moment a gunman sitting on a motorcycle opened fire, killing a rival and wounding an innocent bystander before roaring off.

The killer sped away from Van Siclen Ave. and Fulton St. in East New York and has not been caught.

The victim, identified Monday as 27-year-old Jeremy Santana, went up to the gunman, who was wearing a striped helmet as he sat on a red motorcycle, about 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

As the shooter began to move away from Santana he pulled a gun out of his right jacket pocket and fired a shot over his left shoulder, followed by two more shots, the video shows.

Santana, hit in the armpit, was rushed by medics to Brookdale University Hospital but could not be saved.

A 62-year-old bystander was also hit and is recovering at the same hospital from a bullet wound to his hand.

Police said it wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting but the Rev. Adam Lebron said the victim, his nephew, knew the shooter.

“Jeremy was eating there and the guy went around a couple of times and they had a few words,” Lebron said. “And then the guy left and came back. My nephew got up to go confront him and that’s when the guy shot him . . . Then Jeremy tried to run off and that’s when he kept shooting.”

Santana served three years in state prison for a Queens robbery conviction and was paroled in April 2011.

He had four children, ages 4, 6, 15 and 16, and a reputation for being helpful to other people, the uncle said.

“If he could help you he would give you the shirt off his back,” the uncle said. “He had his demons he was fighting but overall he was a good person.”

Santana was born in Wisconsin then later lived with his mother in East New York.

“I was telling him this is not a good place to be and he said. ‘No tio, I’m just making some moves and then I’m leaving out of here,’” the uncle recalled. “I said, ‘Remember, you have two small children — they need you.’”

According to the NYPD, the crime rate is up 43% so far this year citywide compared to last year.

Story continues

But both the murder and shooting rates have slowed the past four weeks.

Through Sunday, there have been 119 homicides citywide this year, down 13% from the 137 by the same time a year ago. Four weeks ago, the murder rate this year was down just 5%.

Also through Sunday, 441 people have been shot citywide this year, 9% more than the 406 at this time last year. Four weeks ago, the 312 people who had been shot represented a 17% jump over the 267 from last year.

The decrease coincides with the NYPD’s increased focus on so-called broken windows policing, a move that was announced March 23. A week earlier NYPD officers with the new Neighborhood Safety Unit hit the streets. The unit is tasked with getting guns off the streets.