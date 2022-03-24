VIDEO: Burglar breaks into NYC Museum of Sex, steals gift store T-shirts

A burglar was caught on video breaking into Manhattan’s Museum of Sex, where he swiped two gift store T-shirts, police said Thursday.

Sporting a pair of glasses and a red hoodie cinched over most of his head, the crook forced his way inside the Fifth Ave. museum near W. 27th St. about 11:30 a.m. March 17.

The museum doesn’t open until 1 p.m. on weekdays. The front door was “partially secured” at the time of the break-in, cops were told.

Surveillance video shows the wandering around the museum gift shop, at times looking directly at the security camera.

At one point he puts his Dunkin’ Donuts ice coffee down on a display case as he picks up a T-shirt, ignoring the more tantalizing lingerie, sexual aides and flirty novelty gifts behind him.

He stuffed two shirts valued at $60 in his backpack and ran out, cops said.

Police are asking the public’s help identifying the crook and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.