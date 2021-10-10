VIDEO: A bystander filmed LAPD officers storming an apartment where they fatally shot a man who took a woman hostage

Members of the LAPD make their way towards City Hall in downtown Los Angeles. Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

LAPD started receiving calls about the suspect when he tried to shoot a man around 4 p.m.

At one point during his crime spree, a bullet from the suspect's gun grazed a 14-year-old boy.

A video taken by someone with a view into the apartment shows the suspect holding a woman hostage.

On Friday night, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) fatally shot a man who they said blockaded himself and a hostage in a downtown high-rise after committing several crimes in the area.

Although her condition is unknown, the hostage, an unnamed woman, was transported to a local hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported.

LAPD Headquarters tweeted that its Central Division received radio calls shortly after 4 p.m. about a man with a gun approaching an individual near Eighth Street and Broadway. After attempting to shoot the individual, the suspect went into a business in the 700 block of Broadway where he fired at three family members and grazed the side of a 14-year-old's head, according to tweets from LAPD Headquarters.

The Police Department confirmed that the teen is receiving treatment at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

As the suspect proceeded to Sixth and Spring streets, he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a woman and then struggled with a man who was riding his bike, LAPD Headquarters tweeted. Security officers directed police to an apartment complex on Sixth and Main streets where they saw the armed suspect in a hallway taking a woman hostage, according to LAPD Headquarters.

"While LAPD personnel were outside of the complex they saw through a window, the suspect holding a gun to the hostages head. Based on the already incredibly violent actions and fearing the suspect was going to kill the hostage, SWAT entered the apartment," LAPD said.

A video taken by an individual with a view into the apartment shows the suspect holding a gun or knife to the woman's head and then grabbing and moving her throughout the room. SWAT then descends on the apartment, firing several shots at the suspect, who dies at the scene.

Warning: The following video is graphic.

Insider reached out to LAPD for comment and additional detail on the incident.

