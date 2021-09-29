Video captures Australian driver narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic

Nail-biting footage released by Australian authorities shows a car with a woman and child inside careening through traffic, barely missing several vehicles while traveling at a high speed.

The Northern Territory Police Force is investigating the Sept. 22 incident in Coconut Grove. A Toyota Hilux pickup was seen driving towards Darwin City around 5 p.m. when the female driver lost control, police said.

She failed to make a turn and was seen narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic and going onto the opposite side of the road with cars waiting at a traffic light.

The vehicle eventually crashed into a nearby business.

"It is incredibly lucky no one else was injured in this incident. Drivers are reminded to always drive with due care and attention," police Superintendent Daniel Shean said.

The woman and the child were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.