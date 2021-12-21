Video captures brawl at Miami airport; 2 taken into custody

Two people are in custody after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport Monday night in an incident that was caught on video. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers were called out to gate H8 at around 6:35 p.m. after an airport employee reported a disturbance stemming from a delayed charter flight.

Responding officers then found an unruly passenger had allegedly taken the keys to an airport transport golf cart, refusing to let the employee leave, CBS Miami reported. Video taken by traveler Mike Majlak captured a large crowd surrounding one of the officers, who had someone in a hold.

The officer, who was being grabbed and jostled by the crowd, retreated after breaking his hold.

He could then be seen holding what appears to be a weapon while radioing for help with his offhand. Miami police reported the officer was not injured.

Backup officers eventually responded to the scene and were able to control the crowd.

Two individuals were taken into custody and charges are pending.

Miami International Airport Director and CEO Ralph Cutié released the following statement to CBS News:

"Like airports across the country, MIA is seeing record-high passenger numbers this winter travel season. Unfortunately, that passenger growth has come with a record-high increase nationwide in bad behavior as well, such as the incident this evening at MIA. Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civil penalties up to $37,000, being banned from flying, and potential federal prosecution. We have worked so hard to rebound from the pandemic and make traveling safe again, so we can visit our loved ones. Please travel responsibly by getting to the airport extra early, being patient, complying with the federal mask law and airport staff, limiting your alcohol consumption, and notifying police at the first sign of bad behavior by calling 911."

Bidens welcome new dog to the White House

Trump sues New York attorney general over investigation into his company

Democrats plan to move ahead with Build Back Better bill despite Manchin's opposition