Video captures burglar kicking in front door with resident inside, Hackettstown police say

Hackettstown police are looking for suspects in an apartment burglary during which one suspect was captured on a security video kicking in the front door, going inside and then later running away.

Sgt. Darren Tynan said a resident was locked in a bedroom during the burglary attempt, which took place Thursday morning. The victim was not injured.

The victim told police that two women she did not know came to her Main Street walkup apartment at 11:30 a.m. and asked to use the bathroom. One woman used the bathroom while the other woman stood in the kitchen near the doorway to a bedroom, Tynan wrote in an advisory. The women then left. The victim estimated their ages at 45 and 60.

Hackettstown police release a video of an alleged burglar breaking down the door of an apartment, saying a resident was locked in a bedroom at the time. The investigation continues.

The burglary suspect then kicked the apartment's front door at 11:46 p.m., Tynan stated. Less than 10 seconds after entering, the time-stamped video shows the suspect fleeing out of the apartment and down a flight of stairs. Police say he stole an unknown amount of money and jewelry.

Tynan asks anyone with information regarding the two women or the suspect to contact police at 908-852-3300 or TEXT-A-TIP (text "TIP HACKPD" followed by your message to 888-777).

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Hackettstown NJ police release video of burglar kicking in door