Video captures Coast Guard rescue of dog that fell from Oregon cliffs

The Coast Guard's dramatic rescue of a dog that fell from an Oregon cliff was caught on camera earlier this week.

The dog, a 3-year-old golden retriever named Leo, was being walked by his owners with their other dog in Oregon's Ecola State Park on New Year's Day when he ran ahead and fell from the cliffs. The fall was about 300 feet, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the dog's veterinary care. Leo was injured on the shore, stuck between the high cliffs and the Pacific Ocean.

Local fire departments had planned to rappel down the cliffs and rescue the dog, but because of approaching nightfall, the Coast Guard was called to conduct the rescue. An aircrew from the Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, which was already out, was diverted to the area, a Coast Guard spokesperson told CBS News, arriving on the scene at around 3 p.m. local time.

The helicopter flew over the ocean, and a rescue swimmer was deployed into the water. Video footage shared by the Coast Guard on social media shows the swimmer being lowered into the waves and traversing to the shore to approach the injured dog. Leo was then placed in a hoisting basket that brought him and the swimmer back into the helicopter. The dog appeared to go along with the rescue. The helicopter then landed in a parking lot at 4:15 p.m. local time.

Once back on solid ground, Leo was carried over to his owners, who wrapped him in a blanket before hugging him.

The moment Leo was carried to his owners. / Credit: USCG Pacific Northwest

The owners then embraced the rescue swimmer. In the video shared, the helicopter pilots can be heard celebrating the rescue.

"Hugs all around. Love it," one Coast Guard airman can be heard saying.

The Coast Guard said on social media that Leo's owners told them that the dog stayed overnight at an emergency vet and had a few cuts and bruises. According to the GoFundMe, Leo was diagnosed with a pneumothorax that was causing breathing difficulties, a broken tooth and jaw, and other bruises and lacerations. He stayed at the hospital for two nights, and was sent home on Wednesday with "detailed discharge instructions," his owners said.

The owners told the Coast Guard that Leo is "doing good" overall, adding that they are "so thankful he is alive and expected to recover."

