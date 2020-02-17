Video captures dramatic moment a landslide crumbles a Tennessee home

An angry landslide in Tennessee ripped through Hardin County, Tennessee, on Saturday and Sunday, shredding a pair of homes in its path. The two homes were previously in danger of collapsing before heavy rain triggered the landslide that swept the large residences into the Tennessee River.

Both homes, located just north of Savannah, were unoccupied at the time of collapse, although one was still being actively lived in. According to Hardin County Fire officials, the occupied home was evacuated on Saturday night, about an hour before the landslide destroyed the vacant residence. On Sunday afternoon, the second home was also swept away, officials reported.

Footage shows one of the homes succumbing to raging landslide. (Facebook / Hardin County Fire)

Drone photos taken later in the day depicted the widespread swath of destruction the landslide left in its wake.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Isaac Longley said a winter full of numerous storm systems is to blame for the destruction that unfolded this past weekend.

"There have been numerous storm systems to track up the Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys this winter, bringing copious amounts of rainfall to the region," Longley said. "With an abundance of moisture to tap into from the Gulf of Mexico, these storms have brought rounds of heavy rain to parts of Tennessee."

One part, in particular, is the city of Savannah. Longley added rainfall totals this winter are up 200 percent higher than the area's historical average. In recent weeks, that heavy rain left soil waterlogged and has led to flooding and landslides.

Aerial footage captured the destruction in the aftermath of the landslide. (Facebook / Hardin County Fire)

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), at its most flooded point, the Tennessee River crested at 388.72 feet just north of Savannah early Sunday morning, which ranks as the 14th most historic crest for the country's 12th longest river.

Footage of the now-destroyed homes, located on Glendale Road, emerged on Facebook by way of video shared by the fire department. Glendale Road has remained closed for safety precautions. In other videos of the region shared by the department, widespread flooding has inundated the region through Sunday and Monday.

According to Longley, conditions are expected to remain dangerously wet for the near future.

"Unfortunately, wet weather will continue to affect these areas as another system will bring rain and potentially some heavier thunderstorms to the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys through the middle part of the week."