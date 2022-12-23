Video captures driving stunt spectators shooting fireworks, jumping on South Fulton officer’s car

Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing the moment a group of spectators attacked a South Fulton police officer while he was attempting to clear an intersection during an illegal street takeover.

In October, South Fulton police responded to multiple reports of street racing and reckless stunts at Camp Creek Parkway and Campbellton Road.

When the responding officer arrived, body camera video showed suspects jumping and banging on the officer’s vehicle.

As he attempts to clear the intersection, the video shows spectators shooting fireworks and using a laser pointer to blind the officer.

The video also captured a very tense moment when one of the spectators picked up a speed limit signed and threw it through the front windshield of the officer’s SUV.

At one point, the officer draws his gun, but the crowd continues to attack.

“They weren’t just throwing water balloons and shooting lasers,” said Lt. Jubal Rogers. “It was a very volatile situation and it could’ve ended much worse.”

“He did have to draw his duty weapon while he was in the car because he did believe that one of the suspects outside with a metal pole would actually impale him while he was sitting in his vehicle,” he added.

Rogers said the officer escaped without any injury. He also praised him for showing restraint while under attack.

“We support him in his actions,” he said. " we conducted an administrative review, and we don’t believe he violated any policies or procedures at this time. "

Rogers said that the criminal investigation remains ongoing and if you have any information, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers.

