Video captures El Paso police officer struggling in violent DWI arrest in far East Side

An El Paso police officer struggles on the ground with a handcuffed drunken-driving suspect as onlookers pass by in a violent encounter filmed on video.

The nearly four-minute long wrestling match on asphalt occurred during a June 15 traffic stop in a far East Side neighborhood near Pebble Hills Boulevard and Loop 375, police said.

Rogelio Fernando Guevara, 37, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, assault on a public servant and resisting arrest, police officials said this week.

The incident started at 10:14 a.m. when a police officer pulled over a silver Jeep for not having a registration sticker on Castle Keep Circle near Pebble Hills Boulevard.

The officer determined Guevara allegedly was intoxicated and handcuffed him before he allegedly attempted to run away as the officer and Guevara fall to the ground in a struggle, a police news release stated.

The fight was captured on home security camera and a cellphone in a composite, edited video posted online by Independent News Service, a local videographer of accident and crime scenes.

The video shows the officer, who is by himself, attempting to hold down Guevara, who kicks, attempting to stand up as they scuffle in the middle of the street. During the scrap, Guevara allegedly bit the officer, who used a Taser that "proved ineffective" in an attempt to shock and subdue Guevara, according to a police news statement.

As the uniformed officer battles for control, several drivers slowed down, apparently seeing the fight, but didn't stop, according to the video.

Eventually, the officer is able to hold Guevara down on the street, lying on top of him before backup arrives and four officers rush to help detain the man.

Magistrate Judge Humberto Acosta set bonds for Guevara at $10,000 on the assault of a peace officer charge and $1,500 each on the DWI and resisting arrest charges, police said.

After being medically cleared, Guevara, of the East Side, was booked into jail and released on bond less than three hours later, police noted.

