Video Captures Elderly White Woman Claiming She’s Being Attacked While ‘Literally Touching’ Amazon Driver Making Delivery In ‘Unprompted’ Confrontation

An Amazon driver says she was attacked by a resident while delivering a package in a residential neighborhood in Houston, Texas.

The incident was captured on video and posted on TikTok by user @_redrosemedia. The caption stated that she was completing deliveries at a River Oaks building earlier this month when a resident confronted her.

In a viral video, a Texas resident attacked an Amazon driver and accused her of being a thief. (_redrosemedia)

In the one-minute video, the woman accused the Amazon driver, who has been identified in local interviews as Jamaiya Miller, of being a thief.

“This lady spewed racist tropes, like that, I was a thief, and hit me several times. She even threw me up against a resident’s door and eventually ripped the package I’m attempting to deliver out of my hand, all unprompted,” the caption said. “All while I did not once hit or touch her back.”

During the interaction, Miller repeatedly asked the woman to stop touching her, but she refused.

“Don’t touch me,” the woman emphasized in response to Miller’s pleas to not be touched. Moments later the elderly woman strikes Miller with her phone. Another resident in the hallway threatened to call security.

“OK, yeah, do that please, because she’s harassing me,” Miller said.

“No, on you! On you!” the resident responded.

In the video, the woman appears to push Miller several times while claiming she’s being attacked.

“She’s attacking me,” the woman said repeatedly. She then knocked the package out of the Miller’s hand.

In the caption, the driver explained that a resident let her into the building, and she entered to drop off the package at a customer’s door per their delivery instructions. When she entered the elevator and tried to get off on the second floor, the resident told the driver that she had to go to the concierge.

The driver said she ignored this directive and tried to find the apartment door of the package recipient.

The resident then started “freaking out” and alerted the woman who later attacked the driver, the post explained. That’s when the confrontation unfolded.

The incident has caused the Amazon driver to break from work to avoid delivering in certain areas, impacting her financially. She’s since launched a GoFundMe to help with “bills and rent” while seeking new employment.

“I absolutely believe their vitriol towards me was racially motivated,’ the post continued, adding, “It’s wild how I still feel like if I defended myself at that moment and hit her back, that I would face harsh consequences.”

In an update, Miller said she filed a police report and plans to pursue legal action. Local station Click2Houston reports police are working to make contact with the aggressive building resident.