Video captures gunfire that left 7 hurt in downtown Orlando, police still seeking tips

Police continued to search for clues Monday morning after a weekend shooting left seven people hurt in downtown Orlando.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

READ: FHP: One killed in early morning crash along I-4 in Seminole County

Orlando police said that as bars and restaurants were closing, a large fight broke out and a shooting followed.

PHOTOS: Gunman at large after 7 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said of the seven shooting victims, ambulances transported six patients and another person drove to a hospital.

READ: Pump Patrol: Will sub-$4 gas prices continue?

None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to police.

OPD is looking for tips about a suspect or suspects in the case.

Police ask anyone with information to call Orlando Police Department or contact Crimeline by texting or dialing **8477(TIPS).

READ: Man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.