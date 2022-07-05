Video captures gunshots and chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade
A gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing several people and wounding dozens.
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.
Footage has emerged showing the chaotic scene during and after a gunman fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks, killing at least six people. (July 5)
A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30. Robert Crimo III, described as a 'person of interest' was taken into custody. (July 5)
"You never think your town will be on the list of mass shootings in the United States until it is," one teen told Insider.
A person of interest is in custody following a shooting that took place at parade in a suburb of Chicago on Monday. At least six people were killed and dozens were injured in the shooting. CBS' Kris Van Cleave joins "CBS News Mornings" from Highland Park and shares the latest updates as officials investigate the attack
A gunman opened fire on the parade, killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others. 22-Year-Old Rapper Identified as “Person of Interest” in July 4th Highland Park Parade Shooting Alex Young
