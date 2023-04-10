Harrowing video captures gunshots as police confront suspect in Louisville bank shooting

Videos shared on social media have captured the moment gunshots rang out in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, as police arrived at the scene of a shooting at Old National Bank.

The active shooter incident was reported at the bank at around 8.30am Monday, leaving at least eight people injured and five dead, including the gunman.

The Louisville Metro Police Department initially said officers arrived at the scene to find the suspect already dead, but later confirmed that there was an exchange of gunfire.

Footage from the scene apparently captured that exchange as gunshots were heard from the street as law enforcement worked to secure the area.

Police confirmed the threat had been “neutralised” about 90 minutes after the first report of an active shooting.

“At approximately 8.30am this morning, Louisville MetroSafe received a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at 333 East Main Street at the Old National Bank,” Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey said on Monday during a press briefing.

“Shortly after, officers arrived on scene with mobile Metro fire and EMS where they encountered active gunshots still being fired inside this location at that time. The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene,” he added. “We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”

“Five people have been confirmed to have been killed inside,” he said, adding that at least six have been “transported to University of Louisville hospital including one officer with various injuries”.

“We are unable to confirm the status of those who have been transported at this time,” Mr Humphrey said.

At a second press conference, Mr Humphrey confirmed that the suspect and the officers exchanged gunfire.

He said it was unclear whether the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or by officer fire.

The shooter, who has not been named, is believed to be a current or former employee at the bank.

Story continues

“I don’t know if he was an active employee or former employee but the shooter did have a connection to the building,” said Mr Humphrey.

Two unnamed officials also told NBC News that the shooting is being investigated as a workplace violence situation by an employee who suffered from mental health issues.

More follows...