Video captures Icelandic volcano erupting after laying dormant for nearly 800 years

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
iceland volcano erupts
This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on Friday, March 19, 2021. Icelandic Met Office via AP

  • A volcanic eruption occurred about 25 miles away from Iceland's capital city on Friday night.

  • The volcanic system had previously lay dormant for nearly 800 years.

  • No injuries have been reported, but those living nearby have been advised to stay indoors.

A long-dormant volcano has erupted about 25 miles away from the Icelandic capital city of Reykjavík, leaving a stream of lava in its trail and lighting up the sky with a blood-orange glow.

Lava began to flow on Friday night near Mount Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula. The volcanic system there had previously lay dormant for nearly 800 years, The New York Times reported.

The eruption, known as an 'effusive eruption,' is when lava steadily flows out of volcanic fissures. This differs from explosive eruptions, like the 2010 Eyjafjallajökull explosion, that saw ash clouds disrupt air travel across Europe.

No injuries have been reported, but police ordered residents living nearby to close their windows and stay indoors, Al Jazeera reported.

Locals have also asked to avoid travel on the main road from Reykjavík to Keflavik International Airport, the media outlet said.

Flights at the airport have not been affected and have been on schedule since the eruption began, the airport said.

iceland volcano eruption
This image taken by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 20, 2021. ICELANDIC COAST GUARD/AFP via Getty Images

In recent weeks, Iceland had reported tens of thousand earthquakes. Over 50,000 took place in the past four weeks alone, Forbes reported. An increase in seismic activity is often a precursor to an impending eruption.

Icelandic scientists had said that they were not expecting a large eruption, The New York Times reported. Their predictions were correct.

Iceland's Meteorological Office said on Saturday morning: "Lava fountains are small and lava flows are currently a very local hazard."

iceland volcano erruption
The sky glows red after an eruption near Reykjavík on March 19, 2021. HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images

Instead of leaving a trail of destruction, the eruption added a striking red glimmer to the Icelandic sky.

The glow could be seen from the outskirts of Reykjavík, AP said.

