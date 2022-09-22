Video captures Irving police using force to stop student fight at Nimitz High School

Irving police used force in their response to a fight at Irving Nimitz High School on Wednesday, which was captured on video clips.

Students involved in the brawl were detained, Irving police said Thursday.

One Irving officer at the scene was reassigned while Irving police officials conduct an investigation into the use of force.

One video that’s been shared on social media shows an Irving officer slamming a student against a cart, and then seconds later, the officer shoves the same student to the floor.

Police said no injuries were reported in the fight, which occurred in a lunch line at the school, 100 W. Oakdale Road. Irving police did not release any information on what started the brawl.

Irving officers assigned to the school responded to the disturbance and separated the parties involved in the fight, police said in a news release. Students were detained who were responsible for the fight, police said.

Irving police used force to separate the students, which they said involved officers using their hands but not weapons.

Irving police began an internal investigation after video clips of the fight, separation and detainment were shown on social media.

Irving police said they have communicated with school officials and one parent of a student involved.

An internal investigation continued on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the incident at Irving Nimitz High School should call the Irving Police Department Professional Standards Division at 972-721-3510.