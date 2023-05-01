Video captures man being lifted 100 feet into the air by massive kite at festival in China
A man celebrating at the Wuhan Kite Festival in China was lifted nearly 100 feet into the air by a giant circular kite.
Officials don't know the balloon's country of origin, but have determined it poses no threat to aerial traffic or national security.
Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida held talks with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on April 30, on the first leg of a weeklong tour of Africa. The trip comes as the Japanese government looks to strengthen ties with the global south, ahead of hosting the annual G7 conference in Hiroshima this month.
“Every time I see that, I say to myself (or anyone unlucky enough to be in earshot) ‘There, that’s the truck I want’ — minus the machine gun..."
The converter could provide a viable source of energy for future space colonies.
When a Chinese woman flaunted her banker husband's 80,000 yuan (US$11,562) a month salary on social media last year, she quickly drew the ire of common folk and the attention of regulators towards financial elites like her spouse. The young CICC banker and his colleagues soon paid a heavy price for the folly, taking a pay cut of almost 50 per cent. This quickly spread across the sector, with employees taking pay cuts of some 20 per cent to 30 per cent last year, according to data compiled by the
More than 20,000 Russians are believed to have been killed in the brutal fighting, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
The off-duty officer held him at gunpoint until another Gig Harbor officer arrived.
Emails in the hours before George Floyd protests in Minneapolis turned violent show the Minnesota National Guard was ready to deploy about 200 military police officers to the city.
Texas may be making moves that could interrupt EV adoption. The Dallas Morning News reports that the state is currently proposing making EV owners pay a $200 annual fee to cover their share of highway costs. The bill has many supporters and a few against it.
Garrett Wilson is already getting reps with his new quarterback.
Kari Lake's opposition to recalling Gov. Katie Hobbs is curious. It's almost as if she doesn't think voters would do it.
The first photos have appeared showing air-launched 5-inch Zuni rockets in Ukraine, apparently arming Su-25 attack jets.
The slaughterhouse cleaning company that was found to be employing more than 100 children to help sanitize dangerous razor-sharp cutting equipment like bone saws has continued to lose contracts with the major meat producers since the investigation became public last fall. For its part, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI as it is known, said it has taken a number of steps to tighten up its hiring practices but it says the rising number of child labor cases nationwide is likely related to the increase in the number of minors crossing the U.S. border alone in recent years. The scandal that followed the February announcement that PSSI would pay a $1.5 million fine and reform its hiring practices as part of an agreement with investigators also prompted the Biden administration to urge the entire meat processing industry to take steps to ensure no kids are working in these plants either for the meat companies or at contractors like PSSI.
A record-setting May snowstorm is in the making, which could bring historic snow totals to parts of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
The coins are thought to be a fee paid to the ferryman of the underworld. Researchers have no idea what the pig is for.
Hundreds of tarnished treasures were unearthed in Romania.
Preliminary reports indicate that all Russian missiles and drones in the skies over Kyiv were destroyed in the early hours of 1 May. Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "Last night the enemy carried out another massive air assault on Ukraine.
Videos have been circulating on social media showing a police officer driving off with a blue car from the Circle K in North Hill on April 24.
Czech President Petr Pavel has left a message on military vehicles while visiting Ukraine, urging Russians to get out of Ukraine. Source: Pavel on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda Details: Pavel's post suggests that this is a fleet of Ukrainian vehicles that will take part in the upcoming counter-offensive.