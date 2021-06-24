Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

The Champlain Towers condo partially collapsed early Thursday. Andy Slater

Video captured the moment a wing of a high-rise condo in Florida collapsed Thursday.

The footage, posted on Twitter by Fox Sports radio host Andy Slater, shows part of Champlain Towers South in Surfside suddenly plummet.

At least one person was killed in the collapse and search and rescue efforts are underway.

Video posted to Twitter by Fox Sports 640 radio host Andy Slater reportedly shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside suddenly plummet to the ground at around 1:30 a.m.

Another section of the building crumbles next amid a plume of ash, smoke and debris.

Officials said at least one person was killed in the collapse and ten others were injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assistant fire chief Raide Jadallah said 35 trapped people were rescued from the building and two were pulled from the rubble.

About 55 units in northeast corridor of the 136-unit complex were involved in the collaspe, according to Jadallah.

Fifty-one people who own units in the Collins Avenue building had not been accounted for as of 10 a.m., Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman said, citing officials, according to The New York Times.

Heyman explained that did not mean those people were missing, but that authorities had not yet been able to make contact with them.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the condo building "literally pancaked."

Search and rescue efforts were underway.

