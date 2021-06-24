Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

A still from surveillance footage showing the collapse of a Florida condo building
The Champlain Towers condo partially collapsed early Thursday. Andy Slater

Shocking footage captured the moment a massive wing of a high-rise condo building in Florida collapsed Thursday.

Video posted to Twitter by Fox Sports 640 radio host Andy Slater reportedly shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside suddenly plummet to the ground at around 1:30 a.m.

Another section of the building crumbles next amid a plume of ash, smoke and debris.

Officials said at least one person was killed in the collapse and ten others were injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue assistant fire chief Raide Jadallah said 35 trapped people were rescued from the building and two were pulled from the rubble.

About 55 units in northeast corridor of the 136-unit complex were involved in the collaspe, according to Jadallah.

Fifty-one people who own units in the Collins Avenue building had not been accounted for as of 10 a.m., Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman said, citing officials, according to The New York Times.

Heyman explained that did not mean those people were missing, but that authorities had not yet been able to make contact with them.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said the condo building "literally pancaked."

Search and rescue efforts were underway.

