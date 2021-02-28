Video captures the moment a missile fired at the capital of Saudi Arabia by Iran-backed fighters is intercepted

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
Missile
The moment the missile is intercepted. Twitter/Al Arabiya English

  • Saudi Arabia said the missile was fired by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, and attack drones were aimed at other cities.

  • Houthis said they fired nine drones at "sensitive targets" in Riyadh and six drones at other sites.

  • The barrage came after an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Oman suffered an explosion, for which Iran is suspected.

Video footage captured the moment that Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile fired by Iran-backed fighters.

A Saudi-led military coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile attack from Yemen on Saturday that was aimed at Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

State news agency SPA reported that Civil Defense Lt Col Mohammed Al-Hammadi said a ballistic missile had been launched towards Riyadh by Houthi fighters in Yemen, who Iran backs.

It reported that the missile was "intercepted and destroyed."

You can watch the video here:

SPA also reported that there were no reported deaths or injuries, with damage done to just one house in the city.

Drones were also aimed at "civilians and civilian objects" targeted at the cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan, SPA reported.

Reuters reported that Houthis then said that they had fired nine drones at "sensitive targets" in Riyadh and six drones at military sites in the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait.

Houthi rebels overthrew Yemen's government in 2015, igniting a civil war and a devastating humanitarian crisis.

They have previously claimed to have killed hundreds of Saudi troops and drone strikes on Saudi oil fields.

The missile came after an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Oman suffered an explosion earlier this week, with Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz saying that his "initial assessment" was that Iran was responsible.

Read the original article on Business Insider

