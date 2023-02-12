Video captures moment San Francisco house exploded

Surveillance footage has emerged of a deadly house explosion that wiped out a suspected drug lab in San Francisco.

The explosion on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue in Sunset District on Thursday destroyed one property, badly damaged two adjoining homes, KPIX reported.

A disabled woman died and her caregiver suffered severe burns in the blast, the San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement.

The impact was so powerful that it knocked over two men who had been standing across the road off their feet and blew open car doors.

San Francisco Police said they arrested Darron Price on Friday in connection with the blast. The 53-year-old is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, the manufacturing of illegal narcotics and two counts of child endangerment.

After the fire was brought under control, investigators sifting through the rubble discovered evidence of that drugs were being manufactured there.

Surveillance cameras from a neighbouring building showed the moment a San Francisco home exploded (KPIX)

“Investigators determined that an illegal narcotics manufacturing lab was located in the home during the incident,” police said in a statement.

“The death of the female victim, which occurred on the premise where narcotics were being manufactured is still under investigation.”

Police said that Mr Price lived at the property, but did not provide further details about his connection to the female victim.

Neighbours told KPIX that a husband and wife lived at the property with their two children. The children are thought to have been at school at the time of the explosion.