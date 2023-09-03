Video captures moment Ukrainian forces obliterate Russian Solntsepyok flamethrower using FPV drone in Luhansk

Ukrainian military UAV strike companies of the Otaman Ivan Sirko 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade have destroyed a Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek flamethrower system in Luhansk Oblast, a video posted on Facebook by Achilles Company on Sept. 3 shows.

The Ukrainian military destroyed the $3 million Solntsepek using an FPV drone.

The system was armed with 24 thermobaric missiles. It was operated by three crew members.

It is not specified whether the Russian troops suffered any combat losses after the drone attack.

Earlier, NV reported that the National Guard destroyed a Russian BUK anti-aircraft missile system and a TOS-1A Solntsepek flamethrower system near Kupyansk in eastern Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine