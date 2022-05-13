Video captures people crashing to the ground as water slide collapses at Indonesian amusement park

A video caught by a park-goer shows the terrifying moment when a 10-meter-high (approximately 32 feet) waterslide collapsed, sending several people crashing to the ground.



In a 17-second clip of the incident, which was shared to Facebook by Indonesian social media content outlet Noodou, portions of the water slide can be seen tumbling to the ground accompanied by a torrent of water. Several victims scream while crashing to the floor, as a crowd of people rush to help.









The incident occured on May 7 at Kenjeran Park located in Surabaya, Indonesia.



It was initially reported that nine people had fallen from the waterslide as it collapsed, including a child who suffered head injuries; however, later reports found that 16 people, mostly children, had endured injuries, and at least three had suffered broken bones. There have been no reported fatalities.



While Indonesian media outlets reported that the collapse may have occurred as a result of prolonged use of the waterslide, a park spokesman later contradicted this speculation, stating that the ride had been regularly maintained and that a scheduled maintenance was completed nine months preceding the incident. He believes that the waterslide, with a maximum capacity of 5-10 people, had been overloaded.



The incident is currently being investigated, and the amusement park was closed the following day. The mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi, stated that park management would be held responsible for the accident and medical compensation for victims.



“The Surabaya City Government will provide trauma-healing assistance to be carried out by the offices to all victims,” Cahyadi stated per Daily Star. “They are accompanied until full recovery.”



Surabaya’s deputy mayor, Armuji, also requested that all other amusement parks in the East Java capital be immediately inspected to prevent similar accidents from occuring in the future.







Featured Image via Noodou

