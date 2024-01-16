Video captures ‘rarely seen’ mama whale and calf near North Carolina coast

It’s a sight some people pay hundreds of dollars for, but a videographer in Surf City, North Carolina, caught a unique view of a mother whale and her calf swimming near the coast.

Eric Vithalani shared videos that he shot with his drone on Monday. He said he heard there were two whales near the coast, he grabbed his gear, and flew at a safe height to not startle the mama and her calf.

Vithalani said he spoke with a researcher in Florida who said the mother whale’s name is “Palmetto,” and she is rarely seen.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute says Palmetto is a “right whale” and is at least 35 years old. In December, the institute said her newborn is her sixth calf.

According to Vithalani’s post on Instagram, the whales were seen between beach accesses four and five in Surf City, which is north of Wilmington.

The research institute says if you spot a right whale, you’re encouraged to report the sighting by calling 877-WHALE-HELP. The institute says that allows researchers to collect photographs and additional data.

