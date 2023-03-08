Video captures Sacramento deputy kicking suspect during arrest that led to lawsuit

Body cam video shows the Aug. 1, 2021 arrest of Larry Weigle by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies.

An internal affairs investigation and a federal civil rights lawsuit have called into question some of the claims about the arrest in which a deputy kicks the suspect after a foot pursuit, according to a Sacramento Bee article by Sam Stanton.

Weigle had an outstanding felony warrant for firearms violations, documents reveal.

“I kaboomed him twice,” Deputy Hunter Greenwood says in footage recorded from a trainee’s body camera. “Gave him the good ol’ boot.”