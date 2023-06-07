New video captures sound of Merrimack explosion, NH police investigating cause

The springtime silence of a quiet New Hampshire afternoon was suddenly broken by a large explosion.

“Just inside the house and heard an unbelievably loud explosion, said Karyn Merriman who lives nearby.

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 shows the water in a pool move from the force of the blast.

“The house shook so it felt really, really close and it felt like back yard right in the area. It was enough that few neighbors who work at home came outside,” said Brett Jaffe who owns the pool.

Reports of an explosion poured into police in Merrimack and neighboring Bedford Police Departments just before 1:30 PM on Tuesday.

Police quickly cordoned off the scene on Pearson Road and sent out a message to the media which says in part:

“Upon their arrival, evidence of a possible explosion was observed and the scene and surrounding area were secured. There are no known threats to the public.” - Merrimack Police

Neighbors tell Boston 25 News that the blast was loud.

“I screamed of course and my husband was like. What was that? We went running through the house. Was it in the basement? Was it one of the appliances,” said Merriman.

Dan Dodd, who lives next door and was out mowing his lawn says he felt it.

“I was right here in the front and a huge percussion hit me right here in the chest, said Dan Dodd.

Neighbors say the big question now is to find out exactly what caused the explosion.

“The uncertainty and not really knowing what caused it,” said Merriman.

The FBI, ATF, and Nashua, New Hampshire Police Bomb Squad joined local police to investigate. Police say this is an active investigation and further updates will be provided when available and warranted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW