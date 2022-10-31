Video captures stop of HBCU bus in South Carolina
A South Carolina sheriff said a historically Black university president's statement accusing law enforcement officers of racial profiling in a recent bus stop was “just false.” (Oct. 31)
A bus carrying 18 students and two advisers from the historically Black university in Raleigh was stopped and searched in Spartanburg County, SC on Oct. 5 for a minor traffic violation.
A South Carolina sheriff said a historically Black university president's statement accusing law enforcement officers of racial profiling in a recent bus stop was “just false.” Shaw University President Paulette Dillard wrote she was “outraged” after law enforcement officers in Spartanburg County on Oct. 5 stopped a contract bus transporting students from the historically Black university in Raleigh, North Carolina to a conference in Atlanta. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright emphasized at a Monday morning press conference that police officers stopped the unmarked, “Greyhound-like bus” with tinted windows because it had been swerving.
