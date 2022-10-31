Video captures stop of HBCU bus in South Carolina

Associated Press

Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would make Ohio the seventh state to take such a step if it passes and could motivate turnout among GOP voters in this year’s high-stakes midterm elections. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's elections chief, is championing State Issue 2, a proposal advanced by Ohio's GOP-led state Legislature.