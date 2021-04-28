Video captures suspect wanted in brutal attack inside NYC CVS

Officials say the incident occurred on Saturday, April 24 around 7 p.m. inside of a CVS located at 5 Pennsylvania Plaza.

Video Transcript

- New York police releasing video tonight of a brutal attack in midtown Manhattan. Cops looking for the person seen attacking a 24-year-old man inside a CVS. This is near Penn Station. The suspect punching the man in the back of the head and neck, while making anti-gay slurs.