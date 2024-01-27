Video captures suspected DUI driver slamming into school playground

Video captured the terrifying moment a suspected DUI driver slammed into a car and narrowly missed bystanders before crashing into a school playground in Downey. The crash happened on Jan. 25 at Gallatin Elementary School located near the intersection of Manzanar Avenue and Gallatin Road at around 5 p.m. Surveillance video captured by a neighbor across the street shows a large white SUV speeding down the street before suddenly veering onto the sidewalk. The driver slams into a parked sedan and narrowly misses two pedestrians on the sidewalk. The sedan was pushed through a fence surrounding the school and both vehicles crash-landed on the campus playground. The pedestrians were seen running for their lives. KTLA's Samantha Cortese reports on Jan. 26, 2024.

