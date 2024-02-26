Video captures teens stealing 9 luxury vehicles from Wisconsin car lot

Newly released video captures the moment an organized crime group of teenagers broke into a luxury car dealership in Wisconsin and stole nine cars off the lot.

Officers responded to the Jaguar-Land Rover dealership in Waukesha around 6 a.m. on Feb. 18 after reports of significant damage to a service garage door at the location.

The teenagers drove off with nine vehicles, eight belonging to the dealership and one to a customer, according to a Waukesha Police Department press release.

Video from that night, obtained by NBC News affiliate WTMJ, captures the suspects running around the showroom lobby in masks and ramming a vehicle through a closed garage door. Another surveillance camera shows the vehicles leaving the dealership lot.

Law enforcement agencies pursued the fleeing suspects and were able to arrest one of the teenagers, a 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old faces four counts of felony, including burglary of a building, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 and being a party to criminal damage to property over $2,500, according to case records.

He is being held at the Waukesha County Jail on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4.

Authorities are searching for the eight remaining teens involved in the theft. They believe the group is part of an organized crime group from the Chicago area.

The Waukesha Police Department did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

