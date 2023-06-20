Video captures terrified screams as 6 people force their way into Tacoma home

In Pierce County, police are searching for six people who forced their way into a home in Tacoma.

Video from a Ring camera captured the terrified screams from inside the home.

“That’s horrific. You’re probably thinking they’re going to shoot me,” said neighbor Joel Beritich.

His wife heard those screams Saturday morning but thought they came from a party. They both saw police arrive after but didn’t know why until they watched the security footage.

“I can’t believe that just happened across the street,” said Beritich.

Tacoma police told KIRO 7 the suspects kicked in the door of the home on South Trafton Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. They made it in and out in less than ten minutes.

“I’m amazed that - that was quite shocking to see how many people were there,” said another neighbor, Lynn Cook.

Officials said the group held the occupants at gunpoint. Investigators said the robbers made off with four guns, a PS5, and some games. Police also said the robbers came for one more thing on their list, a safe. But they didn’t get in.

“This does appear to be targeted robbery,” said Tacoma Police Department’s Wendy Haddow. “That does not make it any less heinous. When you are in your home, you should feel safe in your home.”

KIRO 7 talked with someone in the home, who didn’t want to go on camera. He confirmed the screams in the video came from his brother and his brother’s girlfriend. They’re so shaken up from the robbery, they’ve since moved out.

Beritich said the block is typically quiet, but it’s also seen some violence in the past. He said he knows firsthand what it’s like to be robbed and threatened with your life.

“She had a partner that came around from behind a parked car and jumped on my back and took a knife and cut my head open three times and still to this day no suspects. They got away.” Beritich said. “We just keep the doors locked and we deadbolt it all the time. It’s all you can do. If they want in that badly they’ll kick the door in.”

People with any information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or Tacoma Police.