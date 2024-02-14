Video captures terrifying crash into students in Southern California

Cellphone video captured a terrifying crash when a speeding driver lost control of his vehicle and careened into a group of students standing on the sidewalk, sending two of them to the hospital Tuesday in Anaheim.

The incident, according to the Anaheim Police Department, occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on State College Drive, near Wagner Avenue, in front of the Anaheim Tennis Center.

Footage of the accident shows a blue car sliding out of control, hitting the curb and slamming into a utility pole as a group of about a half dozen students scramble to get out of the way of the speeding car and falling pole.

Police said that both injured pedestrians, who are students at a nearby school, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Video of a crash in Anaheim that sent to students two pedestrians to the hospital on Feb. 13, 2024. (OC Hawk)

The driver remained at the scene after the crash and no arrests were made, officials added.

Additional video obtained by KTLA shows a different dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro spinning its tires and fishtailing at around 11:30 a.m. just across the street from where the crash occurred, according to O.C. Hawk, an independent news video outlet.

It is unclear if the driver who crashed later in the afternoon was attempting similar stunts with their vehicle.

No other injuries were reported.

