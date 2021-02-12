Video captures Texas mom tackling suspected peeping Tom

Dramatic video captured a Texas woman tackling a man accused of peeping into the bedroom window of her teen daughter. CBS DFW reports that a police dashcam caught the moment mom Phyllis Pena tackled the man who was allegedly outside her home looking at her 15-year-old daughter.

"I figured at least I could do, if I got him down, tripped him up, whatever, then they'd have a chance to get caught up," said Pena. "First instinct was to just make sure he didn't go any further."

A police dashcam caught the moment Phyllis Pena tackled a man who was allegedly outside her home looking at her daughter. / Credit: Lake Jackson Police

The Lake Jackson Police Department said officers were called to the home on the morning of January 31 after getting a report of "a suspicious male in the area that had looked inside a window of a house."

Officers said a man matching the description tried to run away when he saw them. But the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Zane Hawkins, was tackled by Pena. Her daughter then ran over and helped hold down the suspect until officers caught up.

After the suspect was taken into custody, officers told the mom that she'd made a "pretty good tackle."

"The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, 'Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,'" Pena said.

Hawkins was booked into jail and is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

