Video captures unruly neighbor hurling objects, terrorizing Baldwin Village residents

Residents in Baldwin Village are being terrorized by a man they say is constantly yelling obscenities and throwing objects out the window.

Neighbors at the apartment complex said they feel helpless as police have not yet arrested the man. They’re hoping something will be done soon before anyone gets hurt.

One woman said she was so worried for her children’s safety that they’ve temporarily moved out and are staying with relatives.

One video captured the man blasting music at a high volume while tossing what appears to be a large wood plank or piece of drywall out of his third-story apartment window.

The man is then heard yelling loudly out the window to nobody in particular, “What the f***?!”

Shannon Arnold has been living with her husband and three young children in the apartment complex for several years. They love the area but since the unruly neighbor began acting up, their lives have been turned into a living nightmare.

An unruly neighbor seen throwing a large object out the window while yelling obscenities in Baldwin Village. (Shannon Arnold)

Residents are concerned for their safety as an unruly neighbor constantly throws objects out the window and yells out obscenities in Baldwin Village. (Shannon Arnold)

An unruly neighbor seen throwing a large object out the window while yelling obscenities in Baldwin Village. (Shannon Arnold)

A large amount of items thrown out pf the window by a man neighbors say are terrorizing a Baldwin Village apartment complex. (Shannon Arnold)

The shattered third-story window belonging to a man neighbors say are terrorizing a Baldwin Village apartment complex. (KTLA)

A glass candle hurled through a child's bedroom window in Baldwin Hills. (Shannon Arnold)

The shattered third-story window belonging to a man neighbors say are terrorizing a Baldwin Village apartment complex. (KTLA)

Residents are concerned for their safety as an unruly neighbor constantly throws objects out the window and yells out obscenities in Baldwin Village. (KTLA)

The shattered third-story window belonging to a man neighbors say are terrorizing a Baldwin Village apartment complex. (Shannon Arnold)

Arnold’s apartment faces directly across the unruly neighbor’s window. As the man became increasingly loud and violent, he began throwing objects toward her apartment windows.

That’s when she began recording his wild behavior on her cell phone. Some of the man’s rampages have included tossing a large glass candle holder and wine bottle through her children’s bedroom window and shattering it.

He’s also hurled a tripod, a bicycle wheel and all types of heavy objects that have destroyed other neighbors’ windows as well.

Despite reporting the man to the police several times, Arnold said authorities weren’t able to arrest him.

“That was scary, very scary,” Arnold said. “I guess they cannot take them unless they are physically harming somebody.”

Arnold has since sent her children away to stay with their grandmother. However, she said she wonders where the man’s issues are stemming from. She believes the man’s parents used to live with him, but they became so concerned for their safety that they eventually moved out.

According to tenants, the apartment complex managers are reportedly taking steps to eventually remove the man from the property.

