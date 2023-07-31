Video: Car smashes into Macomb County Jail; driver says her brakes failed

Talk about a wild ride.

A car driven by a 43-year-old Mt. Clemens woman jumped a curb and flattened a tree before crashing through a barbed wire fence and smashing into the Macomb County Jail were it finally came to stop on Friday, according to the Macomb County Sheriff Department.

And it was all caught on video released by the Macomb County Sheriff's Department.

The wreck occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. The driver was traveling north on Elizabeth just west of Groesbeck when, she told authorities, the brakes on her 2017 Chevrolet Cruze failed.

The sheriff's department did not provide an estimate on how fast the car was going.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and released. The sheriff department said she showed no signs of being under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. However, she is to be charged with reckless driving and not having insurance, according to a statement by the Macomb County Sheriff's Department.

No one else was injured in the crash.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Car crashes into Macomb County Jail; driver blames brakes