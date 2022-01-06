VIDEO: Cars torched in Kazakhstan as thousands take to the streets to protest against the government

Good Morning America
Russian paratroopers have arrived in Kazakhstan to help its government end mass protests that are gripping the former Soviet country. The Russian troops are deploying to Kazakhstan as part of a joint force from a Russian-led military alliance of several former Soviet countries, after Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jopart Tokayev appealed late Wednesday it for help in supressing the protests. The unrest was triggered by a hike in fuel prices, but has escalated into an unprecedented uprising against Kazakhstan’s authoritarian regime, with thousands of people storming government building across the country, including the largest city, Almaty.