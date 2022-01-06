VIDEO: Cars torched in Kazakhstan as thousands take to the streets to protest against the government

Reuters

The United States, Norway, Britain and the EU warned Sudan's military on Tuesday that they would not support a new prime minister unless a broad range of civilians are involved, threatening to withhold economic aid. The warning follows the resignation two days ago of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who had served from 2019 until an Oct. 25 coup and was reinstated on Nov. 21 in an agreement with the military widely rejected by protesters. In his resignation speech, Hamdok said he had tried and failed to bring disparate forces together to agree on a path forward for the transition that began with the toppling of Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.