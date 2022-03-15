Video catches wild shootout in Miami store. One convicted gunman wants new trial

The video looks like something out of a movie. Two armed robbers enter a Liberty City convenience store. One jumps on the counter to get to the cash register. The store clerk grabs her own gun.

A wild shootout ensues — with the wounded robber, Untarious Alexander, cowering behind a stand of chips, firing shots. The two bark at each other. Calm and in command, the clerk allows the man to escape.

A Miami federal jury recently convicted Alexander and the second defendant, Rodrick Hamilton, of robbery, conspiracy and using weapons during the crimes. But defense lawyers for Hamilton are now asking for a new trial, after a juror wrote on a questionnaire that he believed Hamilton wasn’t guilty — and he didn’t realize that a jury could end deadlocked.

“It was never explained about a hung jury if we all didn’t agree. I truly felt Mr. Hamilton wasn’ t guilty,” the juror wrote. “I don’t know the law that well. However I wished I would’ve stuck to my guns and allowed another jury to try him. My deepest apologies.”

A Miami federal judge has yet to rule on the request filed late last week. The judge will consider the request before sentencing, which is set for May 3.

“The United States solely presented evidence of speculation throughout the course of this trial — failing to provide any eyewitnesses, statements, or physical evidence that directly prove the guilt of Mr. Hamilton,” defense attorneys Adam Goodman and Sean Marcus wrote in their motion.

Alexander’s attorney, Jacob Cohen, is also asking for a new trial, saying the conviction was unfair because the store clerk did not testify.

The two defendants were tried in federal court under the Hobbs Act, which governs robberies that affect commerce. They are also facing state charges for the same incident.

Alexander was tied to the shooting scene via DNA — because he was wounded, his blood was found inside the store. He has other legal troubles too.

He’s also awaiting trial for a murder charge. The allegation: On Sept. 15, 2019, Alexander burglarized the car of Uleas Lee III, which was parked outside a convenience store in Liberty City. Lee was passed out inside the car, and Alexander shot him to death, police said.

Alexander was identified by fingerprints and video surveillance, according to an arrest report by Miami-Dade Police Detective Jonathan Sable.

The wild firefight inside the convenience store happened later that month, on Sept. 29, 2019.

Prosecutors allege Alexander and Hamilton, both armed, entered the Grab A Snack, 1490 NW 71st St, bent on robbery. After the shootout, detectives alleged, they crashed a Ford Explorer registered to Hamilton, whose phone was found inside the SUV. His girlfriend also told detectives that Hamilton urged her to report the SUV stolen, and investigators said he owned a jacket similar to one worn by the second gunman.

But his defense lawyers wrote that there was no witnesses, DNA or fingerprints linking him to the store. And cell records showed he was not with Alexander shortly before the robbery, but was near his niece’s house. The motion pointed out that his girlfriend “testified that Mr. Hamilton constantly loses his phone.”

“There was insufficient evidence to prove Hamilton was the person with the gun at the door to the convenience store,” they wrote.