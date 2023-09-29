Video: Cellphone tower catches fire in Sacramento
A cellphone tower in Sacramento caught fire Thursday evening.
The only issue some fans of the hotly anticipated 'Golden Bachelor' had was that at 60 minutes, there wasn't enough.
The Marlins might need to play one inning of baseball on Monday in order to make the playoffs.
With their lease ending, the Baltimore Orioles and Maryland announced a new deal to keep the team at Camden Yards.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Mel Tucker was fired for cause this week after allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault awareness activist.
Bryce Harper lit up umpire Ángel Hernández after he was called out on a checked swing Thursday.
The 31-year-old opened up about his perspective on retirement earlier this month.
As expected, Apple is making a last-ditch effort to get the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that would force it to open up its App Store to third-party payments.
Fatal traffic accidents have declined for multiple quarters in a row after hitting troubling highs during the peak of the pandemic, safety regulators say.
Google is opening its generative AI search experience to teenagers, the company announced on Thursday. The company is also introducing a new feature to add context to the content that users see, along with an update to help train the search experience's AI model to better detect false or offensive queries. The AI-powered search experience, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic in a conversational manner.
After months of investigations, House Republicans held their first open impeachment hearing against President Biden on Thursday.
Forget pricey formulas, this one is cheaper and just as effective, fans say.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Epic Games is laying off 16% of its employees, impacting about 870 people, the Fortnite maker announced on Thursday. The company also announced that it's divesting Bandcamp, an online audio distribution platform it acquired last year, and spinning off most of SuperAwesome, a kid-safe technology developer that it acquired in 2020. "For a while now, we've been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote in a memo to employees.
For a generation, Michael Gambon defined one character in particular: Professor Albus Dumbledore.
Nikki Haley once again had a strong showing, while Ron DeSantis also had a good night. But no-show Donald Trump was the true winner of the second GOP primary debate.
On Wednesday at its annual Connect event, Meta announced its latest mainstream VR/AR headset in the Quest 3. It starts at $499 and features a bunch of upgrades across the board that make it a worthy successor to the best-selling headset on the market.
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
Walmart is returning to Roblox, but this time with a virtual world where gamers can discover new virtual items and accessories to personalize their experience, not browse or shop items from Walmart itself. The retailer a year ago had launched two Walmart-branded experiences on the gaming platform, but came under fire from consumer advocacy groups who wanted the games audited for stealth marketing to kids.
Honbike Uni4's a staggeringly good bike for a surprisingly low price. Just don't take it off road.